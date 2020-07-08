In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 23 cents to $29.14/cwt.
- National live was up 1 cent to $24.72
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 51 cents to $29.12
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $4.56 at $67.16/cwt.
Weekly average weights are down to 283 pounds, down a pound and a half, for the Iowa/Minnesota region. That is still higher than the mark of 280.2 pounds at this time last year, The Hightower Report said.
“China will be auctioning more pork out of state reserves today as domestic prices surge,” Stewart-Peterson said. August’s contract tried to test the 10-day moving average for the third day, but still failed to crack that mark, they said.