Hog prices continue to crater on limited demand from China and massive oversupply in the U.S., according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “The July contract is sitting at new 2-month lows,” he said.
The hog markets took “disappointing losses” Wednesday in spite of some stabilization in the cash Index, said Stewart-Peterson.
However, short-term with hog weights coming down for six weeks in a row, plus a significant jump in pork cut-out values this week are positive factors, The Hightower Report said.