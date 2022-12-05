In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 53 cents to $81.69/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $2.04 lower to $84.00
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.48 to $86.46/cwt.
On Monday hog markets continued their recent trend with another day moving higher, albeit well off of the day’s trading high. Traders are also watching trends in the CME Lean Index. “The market is up for the fourth session in a row,” the Hightower Report said. “…The CME Lean Index fell to 82.87 from 83.24 the previous session.”
“December hogs have 1-1/2 weeks before expiration,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Higher cutouts were supportive as demand may be increasing. June contracts onward made new highs. Packer activity may be light today as they assess weekend pork movement. National Direct Afternoon report declined 3.04. Hog slaughter projected at 491,000.”