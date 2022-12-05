 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down 53 cents to $81.69/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $2.04 lower to $84.00

People are also reading…

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.48 to $86.46/cwt.

On Monday hog markets continued their recent trend with another day moving higher, albeit well off of the day’s trading high. Traders are also watching trends in the CME Lean Index. “The market is up for the fourth session in a row,” the Hightower Report said. “…The CME Lean Index fell to 82.87 from 83.24 the previous session.”

“December hogs have 1-1/2 weeks before expiration,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Higher cutouts were supportive as demand may be increasing. June contracts onward made new highs. Packer activity may be light today as they assess weekend pork movement. National Direct Afternoon report declined 3.04. Hog slaughter projected at 491,000.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

“The fundamentals still keep the front of the market limited, but the market is hoping for a seasonal turn,” The Hightower Report said. “Cash …

Lean hogs

Week-to-date prices show lean hog futures down from $4.35 to $2.70 across the front months, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Due to packer submission issues, the release of the negotiated prices for barrows and gilts was delayed, USDA reported. 

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The steady downtrend in the pork market raises the possibility of further weakness in the cash hog market over the near term, The Hightower Re…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

“Very impressive technical action in the face of big production,” is how the Hightower Report describes the pork market today. February hogs c…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Front month lean hog futures are starting this week in the red, after ending last week in the read, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News