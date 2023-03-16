In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 37 cents to $78.83/cwt.
- National live was $57.68, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 40 cents lower to $79.36
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.89 to $84.49/cwt.
“The April lean hog futures have been running at a substantial premium to the Lean Hog Cash Index, with that gap between the two peaking in January,” Total Farm Marketing said. “With 30 days to go, the lean hog market seems to be interested in flipping that position, as hog futures have sold off aggressively the past couple sessions.”
“US pork export sales for the week ending March 9 came in at 35,634 tonnes, up from 22,051 the previous week and slightly above the four-week average of 35,100,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 532,700 tonnes, up from 527,000 a year ago but below the five-year average of 611,600.”