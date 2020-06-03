In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 77 cents to $33.96/cwt.
- National live had no comparison and sits at $35.98
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $2.35 to $44.93
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 64 cents to $75.01/cwt.
July hogs were moderately lower on the session and reached their lowest level since April 24, according to The Hightower Report.
Hogs have been on the stairsteps up and the elevator back down, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. Right now everybody is watching the situation with China.