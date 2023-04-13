In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $1.28 to $69.26/cwt.
- National live was $53.23, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $1.06 to $71.85
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.54 to $77.56/cwt.
“Deferred hog futures pushed to new lows across the board,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The premium of the futures to the current cash market limits most upside potential as the cash market stayed soft. Managed funds are growing the short side of their hog position. Last week, funds were net short 22,000 lean hog contracts, and that number has likely grown again this week.”
“US pork export sales for the week ending April 6 came in a 27,124 tonnes, down from 53,913 the previous week and the lowest since March 2,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 681,400 tonnes, up from 643,100 a year ago but below the five-year average of 758,100. The largest buyer this week was Japan at 5,418 tonnes.”