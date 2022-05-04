 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean Hogs

The hog market is called steady to lower as June futures test 200-day moving average support. A classic head and shoulders topping formation highlights the lean hog chart from a technical perspective and sets up a downside target area at 98.70, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. On the upside, the next area of resistance is 104.45.

The hog market got really hammered yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “I’m not sure if that was due to the COVID situation in China, but I would imagine that’s at least one of the issues,” he said.

