Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • The national carcass base was down $9.35 to $74.52/cwt.
  • National live was up $1.94 to $65.73.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $87.10.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up 78 cents to $98.19.

The move today negates the key reversal from Thursday and leaves the market in a steep uptrend, though technical indicators are extremely overbought, according to the Hightower Report.

A strong demand tone and cash optimism are helping push this market higher, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

