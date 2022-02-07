In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was down $9.35 to $74.52/cwt.
- National live was up $1.94 to $65.73.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $87.10.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up 78 cents to $98.19.
The move today negates the key reversal from Thursday and leaves the market in a steep uptrend, though technical indicators are extremely overbought, according to the Hightower Report.
A strong demand tone and cash optimism are helping push this market higher, according to Total Farm Marketing.