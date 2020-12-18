 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean Hogs

Lean Hogs

The latest hog weight data showed we still have a little bit extra on these animals, Allendale said. Barrow/gilt carcasses grew by 1 pound in the latest week to 218 pounds. On a year-to-year basis, this was unchanged at +1.9%. This should be the peak weight of the year.

USDA estimates WTD hog slaughter at 1.939 million head through Thursday. That trails last week by 33,000 head and the same week last year by 44,000, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

China’s securities regulator has announced the approval to launch hog futures on the Dalian commodity exchange, which will begin trading on Ja…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The market didn’t see any follow through from Tuesday’s strength and opened Wednesday selling off “sharply,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Look …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

China’s hog herd has recovered to nearly 90% of normal levels since the effects of African Swine Fever, The Hightower Report said, with expect…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

  • Updated

The market found some early support after strength in the ham market and in pork cutout values last week, and traders are nervous that the ham…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News