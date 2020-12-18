The latest hog weight data showed we still have a little bit extra on these animals, Allendale said. Barrow/gilt carcasses grew by 1 pound in the latest week to 218 pounds. On a year-to-year basis, this was unchanged at +1.9%. This should be the peak weight of the year.
USDA estimates WTD hog slaughter at 1.939 million head through Thursday. That trails last week by 33,000 head and the same week last year by 44,000, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
