 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

People are also reading…

October hogs closed sharply higher Tuesday when buying is pushed the market up to the highest level since August 23. “News of a sharp bounce in pork cutout values plus talk that the recent weakness in the cash market could spark improved packer margins were seen as positive forces,” The Hightower Report said today.

Brugler Marketing also notes a positive tone in the hog market this week. Lean hog prices rallied $0.95 to $3.87 on Tuesday, led by the October contract. October had gotten to $96.07 at the high for the day (+$4). The USDA National Average Base Hog price was up $9.98 on Tuesday afternoon to $99.41, said Alan Brugler.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

USDA hiked projected pork production to 27.133 billion for calendar 2022. For 2023, USDA maintained the previous 27.52b lb. production estimat…

Lean hogs

The hog market is still in the process of trying to forge a bottom, according to TFM Cash+ on barchart. The market is volatile and has been op…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The futures hold a significant discount to the cash market, which might limit selling pressure, The Hightower Report said today.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Hog markets are oversold, The Hightower Report said. “The wide basis supported the market earlier in yesterday’s session,” they said, but the …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News