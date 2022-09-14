People are also reading…
October hogs closed sharply higher Tuesday when buying is pushed the market up to the highest level since August 23. “News of a sharp bounce in pork cutout values plus talk that the recent weakness in the cash market could spark improved packer margins were seen as positive forces,” The Hightower Report said today.
Brugler Marketing also notes a positive tone in the hog market this week. Lean hog prices rallied $0.95 to $3.87 on Tuesday, led by the October contract. October had gotten to $96.07 at the high for the day (+$4). The USDA National Average Base Hog price was up $9.98 on Tuesday afternoon to $99.41, said Alan Brugler.