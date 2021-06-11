In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base fell 46 cents to $119.26/cwt.
- National live price rose 2.70 cents to $90.25/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $131.98.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 21 cents to $134.94 /cwt.
Packers remain aggressive as they seek to satisfy surging demand, said Total Farm Marketing.
Average weights from Iowa and southern Minnesota have gone up at a time weights typically drop, a bearish factor that suggests hogs backed up in the country, said Terry Roggensack of CME Group.