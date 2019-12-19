In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 21 cents to $47.77/cwt.
- National live was down $1.04 to $34.82
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 12 cents to $47.16
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 58 cents at $76.71/cwt.
Hitting a three-session low today didn’t deter the lean hog market, as the February contract closed only two cents off their highs on “shallow support,” The Hightower Report said. “With pork high on the list of needs from China, and funds short hogs in the last COT update, the market looks vulnerable to increased buying over the near term,” they said.
Lean hogs have been forming “a little bit of a bull flag,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. A march higher “might be in the cards” if the market continues to stay above $70. If the market can push through the 50- and 100-day moving averages, he said $75 is the key number to look for.