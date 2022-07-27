 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass up 5.70 to $130.45/cwt.
  • National live was not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 6.26 to $132.03/cwt.

National carcass cutout were up 2 cents to $126.79/cwt.

Hog markets were “sharply higher” on today’s session, with strong packer profit margins and tight supply supporting the market, The Hightower Report said. “Talk of discount of futures to the cash helped to provide support to the October contract which also closed sharply higher.”

They noted the market may be entering “overbought levels” which may warrant some caution moving forward. However, the short-term trend remains positive and the “market’s posture remains bullish.”

