In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.71 lower to $52.94/cwt.
- National live was 34 cents higher to $42.76
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 29 cents to $53.15
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.33 to $69.57/cwt.
“Friday’s session ended an extremely difficult week for hog markets as the Feb contract lost 10.10, while Apr hogs were down 11.95 in this week’s trade,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Momentum traders pushed into the hog market after prices posted another downside gap open on the daily charts with follow-through selling after yesterday’s limit down close.”
“Traders expected China to emerge as a good buyer of US pork; however, virus concerns have traders nervous that buyers will be patient,” the Hightower Report said. “US production has also come in much higher than anticipated as weights have pushed to record highs and slaughter is well above expectations from the December USDA Hogs and Pigs report.”