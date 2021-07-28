 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down $1.74 to $103.80/cwt.
  • National live was down $1.54 to $75.81
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base reported at $106.51

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.48 at $124.97/cwt.

Hog futures are making an “impressive comeback” despite the cash market and China purchases not coming, Total Farm Marketing said, but that comeback fell short today. “Packers continue to bid aggressively to keep chain speed balanced.”

October’s contract saw a close below the 60-day moving average, “an indication the longer-term trend has turned down,” The Hightower Report said. “Stochastics turning lower from overbought levels is bearish and will tend to reinforce a downside break especially if near-term support is penetrated."

