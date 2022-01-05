February hog futures have continued to slide, building a short-term down trend since prices failed at resistance at the $84.00 level last week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Prices are testing lower moving average support, closing Tuesday under the 50-day for the first time in nearly a month. This could open the door for additional downside pressure with a potential to a break to the bottom of the range near $75.00.
The hog market is in the process of correcting the overbought condition from the late-December peak, while production is expected to remain near 4% below year-ago levels, according to The Hightower Report.