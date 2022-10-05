 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base up 22 cents to $92.99/cwt.
  • National live was not reported
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass was up 34 cents to $95.10/cwt.

National carcass cutout was up $1.00 to $99.29/cwt.

The cash market sits at $93.44, with October hogs at a $6 discount yesterday. Weights are slightly higher from last week, but “well below” last year, The Hightower Report said.

Hog markets were showing bearish action after Tuesday, but “seemed to stabilize and finish higher on some decent overall volume,” Peter McGinn of Walsh Trading said.

