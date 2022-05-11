The hog market is called mixed after finding some late-session buying on Tuesday, allowing nearby contracts to end the day in positive territory, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Prices had arguably fallen into oversold territory suggesting a increased chance for traders to begin selecting price levels that represent a bottom in the market.
June lean hogs are trading back to the previous January resistance, a psychologically significant level of $100, said Oliver Shoup of Blue Line Futures.