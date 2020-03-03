Despite finishing the day in positive territory yesterday, “it was a really disappointing session for the bulls,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. They noted that the bulk of commodities saw bigger recoveries due to the outside market rebounds, which added to the disappointment that hogs didn’t get that bounce. “We think there are better near-term opportunities outside of lean hogs, in this market environment.
Lean hogs still appears to be oversold technical, The Hightower report said, giving optimism to a larger recovery bounce. “If exports turned strong at the same time that U.S. pork supply comes down … the market is in position to find plenty of buying.”