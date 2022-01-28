 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 1.29 to $75.11/cwt.
  • National live not up 1.50 to $56.76/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 1.19 to $85.30/cwt.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 1.80 cents at $96.39/cwt.

USDA estimated WTD hog slaughter under federal inspection at 1.869m head through Thursday. That is 92k head more than last week’s pace, but trails the same week last year by 55k head, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

CropWatch Weekly Update

