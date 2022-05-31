 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass up 1.90 to $111.58/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 88 cents to $114.09/cwt.

National carcass cutout up 1.55 to $107.71/cwt.

US pork producers better hope and pray that Mexico keeps buying us pork. For the first quarter of 2022 Mexico has imported 38% more us pork compared to 2021 while total us exports are down 21%, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

The packer may be aggressive in purchases this week needing to replenish after the holiday weekend, according to Total Farm Marketing.

