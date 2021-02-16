In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National Carcass base up $2.47 to $69.56.
- The national live rate was unreported due to confidentiality.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $69.71.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $1.55 at $89.71.
Lean hogs continue to shoot higher and all in all things look pretty good, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group. But he cautions that any time a chart is this steep it raises some yellow flags. Just be careful, he advises, saying there could be short-term reactions to that steep curve.
There are ideas in the market that winter storm disruptions could cause a tighter supply just ahead and that weights could come down, according to The Hightower Report.