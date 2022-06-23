In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was down $1.63 to $120.82.
- National live was unreported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 4 cents to $124.39.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down $1.38 to $109.77.
August hogs closed sharply lower and concern about inflation is one reason, according to The Hightower Report.
Hog slaughter weights were down from last week, though still higher than a year ago, according to Terry Roggensack of the CME Group.