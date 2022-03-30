 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • The national carcass base was up $1 to $104.93.
  • National live was unreported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 2 cents to $107.52.

USDA reported carcass cutout values down 22 cents to $103.72.

Hogs were mixed as the market took a little bit of a breather, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group, who said the hog market remains strong.

June hogs closed lower but August hogs traded moderately higher as the market continues to hold a higher than normal premium to the cash market, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

