Lean hogs are technically oversold, Total Farm Marketing said. “Yesterday's sharp drop at the open left the second gap in four days on the hog chart and has put prices in a technically oversold condition,” they said, as new contract lows are reached and “likely to see additional follow-through selling.”
Traders are expecting the production in April to be “very burdensome,” The Hightower Report said. However, due to the oversold nature of the market, they noted any positive news “could spark some buying” although there is “no sign of support” for the June hog contract.