Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National Carcass base down 52 cents to $61.25.
  • National Live was at $45.37.
  • The Iowa Minnesota carcass base at $61.59.

USDA reported carcass cutout values down $2.60 to $84.29.

February hogs experienced the highest close since Nov. 24 and weekly average weights were up from a week ago, according to The Hightower Report.

There is some concern regarding the spread of the omicron strain of COVID and how it will affect the supply chain and slaughter pace, according to Total Farm Marketing.

