Lean Hogs

Lean Hogs

Front-month lean hog futures ended mixed on Wednesday with gains in the front months and losses in the deferred months, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. December was up the most, going into the holiday with a $1.27 gain, while July ’22 faded by 37 cents on the day.

The USDA estimated hog slaughter came in at 471,000 head on Wednesday. This brings the total for the week so far to 1.426 million head, down from 1.448 million last week and 1.487 million a year ago, according to The Hightower Report.

