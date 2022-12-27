People are also reading…
“Short-term demand factors appear better than expected, with the recent rally in pork cutout values, a significant decline in cold storage supply for the month of November, and better than expected export news,” The Hightower Report said.
The USDA report from Friday was bullish with weather disruptions causing issues for the market. “The market may be in position for a short-term bounce,” The Hightower Report said, but a shift in upcoming U.S. pork production may move the outlook bearish.