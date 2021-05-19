 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base was $1.16 lower to $109.85/cwt.
  • National live was down 23 cents to $84.34
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $116.48

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.95 higher to $118.01/cwt.

“Chinese hog prices have tumbled on the futures market, trading to their lowest point since January,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…The market will be watching the longer-term Chinese demand in the export market closely. USDA releases weekly export sales tomorrow. Last week, sales were soft, but shipments remained strong.”

Analysts are also watching trends in average weekly weights.

“Iowa/Minnesota weekly average weights came in at 283.7 pounds from 283.9 pounds last week in 294.1 pounds one year ago,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $117.63, up $1.57 on the day.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The market remains in a steady downtrend in the past two weeks but a continued strong advance in pork cutout values plus news that Argentina i…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Short-term cash news still carries a positive tilt, but traders remain concerned over the possibility of a taper-off for China pork demand as …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs are steady to higher after suffering triple-digit losses yesterday, Total Farm Marketing said today. “The fundamentals supporting the mar…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

A continued sharp selloff in pig prices in China and for China hog futures helped spark more selling today. The big selloff, along with contin…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News