In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was $1.16 lower to $109.85/cwt.
- National live was down 23 cents to $84.34
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $116.48
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.95 higher to $118.01/cwt.
“Chinese hog prices have tumbled on the futures market, trading to their lowest point since January,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…The market will be watching the longer-term Chinese demand in the export market closely. USDA releases weekly export sales tomorrow. Last week, sales were soft, but shipments remained strong.”
Analysts are also watching trends in average weekly weights.
“Iowa/Minnesota weekly average weights came in at 283.7 pounds from 283.9 pounds last week in 294.1 pounds one year ago,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $117.63, up $1.57 on the day.”