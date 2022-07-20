In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $7.19 to $127.69/cwt.
- National live was $93.48, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $5.48 higher to $129.22
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 75 cents to $124.37/cwt.
“Hogs are higher with a huge jump in cash that erased the previous day’s losses, and a jump in the cutout of 3.16 showing the strength of demand,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Slaughter is still lagging as demand grows, and the packer may need to bid up further to replenish their inventories. October futures are poised to break above price resistance.”
The technical picture is positive short-term. “The market's close above the 9-day moving average suggests the short-term trend remains positive,” the Hightower Report said. “Follow through buying looks likely if the market can hold yesterday's gap on the day session chart. The market setup is supportive for early gains with the close over the 1st swing resistance.”