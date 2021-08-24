Despite some support from the strong cattle market, the hog market failed to hold on to early session strength to finish mostly lower, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. In October hogs, prices are still consolidating around the $88 area, trading that price point for the past six sessions. The cash market has stayed soft and disappointing.
The monthly USDA cold storage report showed pork stocks in the cooler were 1.212 million pounds larger than June at 443.128 million pounds, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. They were still the tightest since 2010 for the end of July. Bellies stocks shrank 24% for the month and were the tightest for July since 2017.