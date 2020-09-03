Weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, were delayed due to packer submission problems, USDA reported;
October lean hogs closed sharply higher on the day and buying drove the market to its highest level since May 5, thanks to strong export numbers with China and Mexico, according to The Hightower Report.
The greatest unknown on the commodity demand on the whole is still China, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. China has stated there is no food shortage in the country but it continues to import large volumes on all commodities.