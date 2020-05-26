In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 88 cents lower to $37.93/cwt.
- National live was down 46 cents to $29.36
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell 25 cents to $39.85
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 69 cents to $97.44/cwt.
Traders were watching the impact of tightening pork supplies in China. “Traders suspect that Chinese pork supplies are getting very tight and that restocking there reserves is a possibility into the summer,” the Hightower Report said.
“There are mixed feelings on trade relations between the US and China right now, but Chinese pork imports in April were up 170% from a year ago,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Carcass cutouts are also continuing their trend lower, but this is not very negative for hog futures because it should help to boost consumer demand.”