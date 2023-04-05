Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The technical action is bearish and the market is struggling to absorb higher than expected production. “The supply fundamentals are expected …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The hog market has experienced a setback after its strong, three-day rally off last week's lows. June hogs closed lower yesterday but well up …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;