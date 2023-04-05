In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 80 cents to $71.58/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 43 cents lower to $72.10
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 29 cents to $76.56/cwt.
“The pork market dropping and the increasing hog slaughter pushed hogs lower,” Chris Lehner, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The two top primal cuts loins and hams continue to drop. Besides for expectations for lower farrowings, there wasn’t anything to report to move hogs up.”
“Selling pressure continues to be the theme in hog futures as stops are triggered,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Hog futures are very oversold and due for an upside correction. Slaughter pace is strong and is preventing supply from backing up. Funds seem comfortable to continue to hold their record short position. National Direct Afternoon report declined 0.28.”