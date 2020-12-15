 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

China’s hog herd has recovered to nearly 90% of normal levels since the effects of African Swine Fever, The Hightower Report said, with expectations for a full recovery during the first half of 2021. “Belly prices were down sharply yesterday as restaurants are a big user of bacon and closures have hurt demand.”

Calls are “steady to higher” on lean hogs after Friday’s weak trade, Total Farm Marketing said. Fundamentals remain weak in the market as heavy pork production and large slaughter runs weigh on the mindset of traders.

CropWatch Weekly Update

