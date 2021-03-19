 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base down 54 cents at $87.72/cwt.
  • National live down $1.28 at $67.56.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $91.44.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $3.81 at $102.99.

The hog market remains strong, and the hog futures continue to lead all commodities, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.

April hogs closed near unchanged on the session after a surge higher early while June hogs closed moderately higher on the session, according to The Hightower Report.

