Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was $1.09 lower to $109.82/cwt.
  • National live was 99 cents higher to $84.22
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $112.74

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.15 to $116.89/cwt.

"The market is still under the influence of a key reversal on the 24th, which seems to put the bears in control,” the Hightower Report said. “A lower hog weight trends offers minimal support, as does a $10 discount of futures to the cash market. The USDA pork cutout value declined 20% from June 8-24, and it has chopped around since then.”

Traders on Thursday were watching cash market trends and processing speeds. “Futures need cash to trend higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Processing speeds are slower which could be due to lower hogs available. Hog slaughter projected at 471,000. Cash lean index for July 5: down .45 at 110.81.”

