A resumption of the uptrend for pork values plus the expectation for stronger demand ahead as the food service industry ramps up for an active spring might be enough to hold the market in a short-term uptrend, according to The Hightower Report.
Front-month lean hog futures ended the Tuesday session with gains of $0.45 to $1.10. Pork cutout futures were also triple digits stronger, led by a $2.12 gain in April, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $96.84, up $1.91. Picnic cuts were up the most with a $6.54 increase to $66.02 hundredweight. USDA shifted quarterly pork production around, with cuts slightly outweighing increases.