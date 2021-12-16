In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 98 cents to $60.09/cwt.
- National live up 50 cents at $48.25.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $63.13.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $3.66 to $91.49.
Hog futures saw moderate gains as the cash market is still showing signs of life, according to Total Farm Marketing. February hogs rallied back to the top of the nearby range.
Chinese hog values have been under considerable pressure recently as the country sees its pork reserves increase to near burdensome levels, causing hog values to drop 1 percent in the past two weeks, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.