In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.01 higher to $110.41/cwt.
- National live was $84.11, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $114.80
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.44 to $134.73/cwt.
Traders continue to watch the slaughter trends and the strength in demand. “Strong slaughter numbers with packers making up for disruption of last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. "Domestic demand also strong – exports demand is strong. Hog slaughter projected at 481,000. Cash lean index for June 2: up .30 at 114.05.”
“The CME Fresh Bacon Index was another $14.29 higher to the highest since April at $238.78,” Barchart.com said. “USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $3.23 higher in the AM report to $136.52. USDA estimated the WTD hog slaughter through Saturday at 1.975 mln head. That compares to 2.378 mln last week and 2.453 mln head the same week last year.”