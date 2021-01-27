In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National Carcass base down 58 cents to $56.75.
- National live was up $2.54 at $46.53.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $57.51.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up 18 cents at $81.11.
Hams compared to loins have flip-flopped compared to prices in December and November and it is like the air has been let out of the ham balloon, according to ADM Investor Services.
April hogs opened higher on the day and tested yesterday’s highs but closed lower and below yesterday’s lows, according to The Hightower Report.