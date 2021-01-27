 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National Carcass base down 58 cents to $56.75.
  • National live was up $2.54 at $46.53.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $57.51.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up 18 cents at $81.11.

Hams compared to loins have flip-flopped compared to prices in December and November and it is like the air has been let out of the ham balloon, according to ADM Investor Services.

April hogs opened higher on the day and tested yesterday’s highs but closed lower and below yesterday’s lows, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

A reversal for April hogs “would suggest the market has found good support,” The Hightower Report said. “Trade seems to believe that short-ter…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

The USDA pork cutout, released after the close yesterday, came in at $78.76, up $1.47 from $77.29 on Wednesday but down from $79.20 the previo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs are seeing demand optimism as Chinese pork prices stay strong and China is dipping back into the export market, Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

The market remains in a steep uptrend as pork values continue to advance and the market has built up a strong premium to the cash, according t…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News