 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

Hog prices closed soft last week, and could see additional selling pressure to start the week. “However, the cash market stays red hot, supporting the May futures,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Further, the key reversal for August hogs is a bearish technical development and the market is showing high open interest and an extreme overbought condition technically, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Meanwhile USDA estimated last week’s FI hog slaughter through Saturday at 2.4 million head. “That’s down 46,000 head week over week,” Brugler Marketing said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Yesterday’s gap higher created contract highs, The Hightower Report said, as the market is trading at levels not seen since August 2014. “Trad…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Lean hog futures trading rose by triple digits on Friday. There will be expanded limits of $4.50 today, Brugler Marketing said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Futures were mostly higher on Thursday, with front months establishing new contract highs for the third consecutive day and hog calls are stea…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog calls are “steady to higher” today, Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market remains strong, helping support the futures market,” they said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News