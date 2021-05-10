Hog prices closed soft last week, and could see additional selling pressure to start the week. “However, the cash market stays red hot, supporting the May futures,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Further, the key reversal for August hogs is a bearish technical development and the market is showing high open interest and an extreme overbought condition technically, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Meanwhile USDA estimated last week’s FI hog slaughter through Saturday at 2.4 million head. “That’s down 46,000 head week over week,” Brugler Marketing said.