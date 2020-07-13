In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 45 cents to $30.45/cwt.
- National live was up $3.78 to $27.03
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 75 cents to $29.14
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.43 at $67.52/cwt.
Demand from China recently has been “excellent,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “Now with a little help from a resurgent economy, the hog market could be ripe for a sustained rally off its very depressed lows.”
“A large number of hogs are coming to market in addition to the big amount of hogs that are backed up due to the previous shutdown of the packing plants,” Dan Morgan of VBI said. “We continue to watch this market fail and look at tremendous losses for the hog producers. The hog market gapped higher on July 9. If we can hold that together, I would say these hogs have a chance of going higher. I also believe that the hog market could end up being the leader in the meat market.”