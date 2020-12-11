In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 77 cents to $53.44/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 6 cents to $53.74
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.28 at $79.71/cwt.
February hogs were sharply lower on the session and near the lows of the day and near the November lows, according to The Hightower Report.
China is a big question for the hog market, although that could change on a dime, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
