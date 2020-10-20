In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 58 cents to $62.31/cwt.
- National live was up 31 cents to $49.84
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 84 cents to $65.01
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.19 at $96.91/cwt.
Pig prices in China are turning lower and traders see China expanding pork production rapidly, according to The Hightower Report.
Chinese pork output for the third quarter showed an 18 percent increase from the same quarter a year ago, marking the first quarter on quarter increase since before the African Swine Fever outbreak, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.