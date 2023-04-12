In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was down 5 cents to $70.54/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.15 lower to $70.79
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.44 to $76.02/cwt.
“Lean hog futures still struggle to hold early session gains as the base fundamentals in the market stay weak, limiting price gains,” Total Farm Marketing said. “June futures re-challenged the most recent low from last week, and price helped support, but overall price action was weak and the premium of the June to the cash market is concerning.”
Traders are watching the cash market, which is raising some concerns as it drifts lower.
“June hogs are trading at a normal premium to the cash market, but some traders are concerned that the cash market is still drifting lower,” the Hightower Report said.