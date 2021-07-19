 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down $1.08 to $106.24/cwt.
  • National live had no comparison, reported at $80.93
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $110.36

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.91 at $121.85/cwt.

New cases of African Swine Fever were found in Germany, which could push hog prices higher, Total Farm Marketing said. “China cancelling pork export sales not good for global demand,” they said.

Supply is expected to increase gradually in the weeks and months ahead, The Hightower Report said. “With exports above 30% of the total production, if China backs away from the import market, there will be more to absorb in the U.S.,” he said.

