“Any higher trade today would be considered an upside breakout,” The Hightower Report said. “While near record high weights are seen as a negative factor, it will be difficult for the market to replace the pork lost from forced euthanasia by producers who were near plants which closed due to virus issues.”
The lean hog market should find some support from the Cold Storage report, as it saw a 0.3% decrease from last year, when stocks typically increased by 2.4% from April to May, The Hightower report said.