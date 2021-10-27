 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean Hogs

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called lower following active selling pressure on Tuesday amid the ongoing weakness in the cash market and retail market, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. December hogs broke technically while posting its lowest close since September. The sharply lower close at the low end of the trading range will likely open the door for additional selling pressure today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called steady to lower on follow-through from Tuesday’s triple-digit losses as the weak cash tone keeps pressure on the market, said …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Export Sales data from the USDA’s FAS had pork bookings at 20,900 metric tons for the week ending Oct. 14, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Market…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

A surge higher in cash and futures in China plus some stability in the U.S. pork market plus a positive tilt to the monthly cold storage repor…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

  • Updated

Pork cutout futures also closed up by triple digits, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Concerns in longer-term demand will keep selling pressure in the market into the summer months, as overall global export demand is likely sof…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The hog market “looks technically soft in the short-term,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The lack of true bullish news means December can potent…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News