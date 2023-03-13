In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down $2.77 to $75.40/cwt.
- National live were down $1.59 to $59.46.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $1.67 to $77.21/cwt.
National carcass cutout up $1.00 to $88.80/cwt.
“The afternoon close and keeping retail values above the $90 mark would be supportive,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Hog slaughter could still be a limiting value. Hog slaughter is still running heavy, and that has limited the front-end futures market.”
“Production is not coming in as high as traders anticipated last week,” The Hightower Report said. “This helped trigger the bounce to the highest level since February 22.”